Breaking News
‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Arrested For Possession Of Meth Amid Double Homicide Investigation
Get all of the terrifying details here!
A mother’s worst nightmare! Chelsea Houska’s baby daddy, Adam Lind’s good friend, Justin Anderson, was arrested for possession of meth. The 36-year-old has been on Teen Mom 2 many times, including scenes with Chelsea and Adam’s 8-year-old daughter, Aubree. RadarOnline.com revealed exclusive details about the reality star’s drug bust and how he has been linked to a double homicide.
