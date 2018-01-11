‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Arrested For Possession Of Meth Amid Double Homicide Investigation

The Sioux Falls police department in South Dakota arrested the 36-year-old on January 10th at 4:21pm for possession of a controlled drug or substance and possession or use of drug paraphernalia.

Public Information Officer Sam Clemens for Sioux Falls PD exclusively told Radar, “Anderson had meth and a syringe in his pocket during the search.”

He explained how police searched a home for Manuel Frias in connection to a double homicide that occurred on January 5th. Three people, including Justin, were arrested during the search. Justin was not arrested in connection to the double homicide. A spokesperson for Minnehaha County Jail told Radar that Justin's parole officer placed a hold on him for violating his parole. “He has no bond,” the spokesperson said. “He has court today at 1:30.”

Justin has been on Teen Mom 2 multiple times throughout the seasons. He was even filmed driving Aubree to get ice-cream with Adam in the passenger seat.

Adam tested positive for meth in 2017 during a court-ordered drug test in a custody case with ex Taylor Halbur for their daughter Paislee.