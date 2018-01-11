REALITY TV
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
Breaking News

‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Arrested For Possession Of Meth Amid Double Homicide Investigation

January 11, 2018 11:44AM

Get all of the terrifying details here!

A mother’s worst nightmare! Chelsea Houska’s baby daddy, Adam Lind’s good friend, Justin Anderson, was arrested for possession of meth. The 36-year-old has been on Teen Mom 2 many times, including scenes with Chelsea and Adam’s 8-year-old daughter, Aubree. RadarOnline.com revealed exclusive details about the reality star’s drug bust and how he has been linked to a double homicide.

‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Arrested For Possession Of Meth Amid Double Homicide Investigation

Back to intro
1/6
The Sioux Falls police department in South Dakota arrested the 36-year-old on January 10th at 4:21pm for possession of a controlled drug or substance and possession or use of drug paraphernalia.
Public Information Officer Sam Clemens for Sioux Falls PD exclusively told Radar, “Anderson had meth and a syringe in his pocket during the search.”
He explained how police searched a home for Manuel Frias in connection to a double homicide that occurred on January 5th. Three people, including Justin, were arrested during the search. Justin was not arrested in connection to the double homicide. A spokesperson for Minnehaha County Jail told Radar that Justin's parole officer placed a hold on him for violating his parole. “He has no bond,” the spokesperson said. “He has court today at 1:30.”
Justin has been on Teen Mom 2 multiple times throughout the seasons. He was even filmed driving Aubree to get ice-cream with Adam in the passenger seat.
Adam tested positive for meth in 2017 during a court-ordered drug test in a custody case with ex Taylor Halbur for their daughter Paislee.
What do you think of the latest Teen Mom 2 arrest? Let us know your thoughts!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in REALITY TV

ONE YEAR AGO, TODAY
Chelsea SLAMS Ex Adam For Making Shocking Co-Parenting Accusations On 'Teen Mom 2'