Photo credit: MTV

As seen on the current season, Jade and her mother haven't been on the best terms. Before the season premiere, Jade was announced on part three of the Teen Mom 2 reunion. She opened up about her story-line this season and confessed, “In my new season, both of my parents were just incarcerated. They’ve been strung out for so long. They’re binge addicts. It hurts because I’ve grown up and I haven’t had my mom there.”