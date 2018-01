“She’s getting a biopsy today at noon on her lung,” she told the site. “The oncologist believes it’s a rare lung cancer that has spread to the brain. They want to make sure it isn't lymphoma or melanoma.” She will also undergo a bone scan today.

“If she is feeling okay she can come home for the weekend,” Mackenzie added. “They are going to redo scans every three months to make sure she's improving."

She explained how she would likely undergo radiation, since her brain masses are inoperable. “She can’t get surgery because it will be hard to remove the masses in her brain,” the former reality star explained. “At first they thought it was three masses on her brain, but now it has spread all over and they can’t remove it all.”

There are five masses on her brain. The four largest are 2.7cm on her left partial lobe, 15mm on the right side, 2.5cm on the right side against her ventricle and 1cm on left frontal. She also has a 7cm mass on her lung.

“The MTV crew absolutely loved and adored my mom,” she said. “My Teen Mom 3 producer did reach out to me yesterday saying she hasn’t really been a believer, but she did spend the day praying for my mom. That’s all my mom wants, is to change the world. She just wants to inspire, even if God uses cancer and her life to change the world. I always thought I was going to change the world with my motivational speaking career and my fitness videos. Nope, my mom will change the world. I promise.”