'Teen Mom' Drama — Tyler Baltierra Shows Catelynn Support As She Seeks Treatment For Suicidal Thoughts

‪We just dropped her off. We haven’t held each other & just cried like that for a long time. Even after 12 years, I continue to be AMAZED by her strength, vulnerability, & courage to get help. “As long as I am alive, you will never be alone” - It is my call to arms & I will fight this war with her right by her side, we will not surrender to this...I will go to battle EVERY TIME for her! #KeepTalkingMH ‬

