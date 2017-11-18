'Amazed'
'Teen Mom' Drama — Tyler Baltierra Shows Catelynn Support As She Seeks Treatment For Suicidal Thoughts
25-year-old Lowell tweeted about her struggles.
Teen Mom‘s Catelynn Lowell has made no secret about her suicidal thoughts, after tweeting Friday, November 17, “Well today I thought of every way to kill myself.. so I’m going to treatment. #MakeChesterProud #KeepTalkingMH #thiswontlast.” But her husband, Tyler Baltierra is being the most supportive partner ever.
