Sophia's fatherdied in a car accident when she was just an infant in 2008. In September 2019, Farrah revealed to OKMagazine.com that she is confident Derek is looking out for them from heaven . "Yesterday I just felt like Derek was watching over Sophia and I know that her dad watches over her and it’s just such a blessing now that we get to go visit her grandparents and be with them on the day of her dad’s car accident and when he passed away and the love and the kindness and overcoming a sad situation," she said. "I’m just so blessed that I’ve had her dad and our relationship with his parents and everyone be first and foremost for them and for Sophia. And I just know like her dad … I see her dad in her every day. Sophia is so gorgeous. I’m just very proud of you. It’s going to make me cry. I love it. So much. It’s a happy cry," she added while addressing Sophia.