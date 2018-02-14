Celebrate Valentine's Day With Your FAVORITE 'Teen Mom' Couples!

Chelsea Houska and her husband Cole DeBoer, have become fan favorites!
The two wed in October 2016, then welcomed their first child together, Watson, in January 2017, and finally celebrated their marriage with family and friends in October 2017! Quite a year!
Jenelle Evans and her husband David Eason also had quite the year.
The two wed in September 2017 and welcomed their daughter, Ensley Jolie, in January 2017.
Kailyn Lowry and her husband, Javi Marroquin, are no longer married, but still together as co-parents!
The two divorced in May of 2016 and share one son, Lincoln.
Leah Messer and Jeremy Calvert are not married anymore, HOWEVER....they are still hooking up!
While on Kailyn's podcast, Leah opened up about the steamy reunion. The two share one daughter together, Addie.
Maci Bookout and her husband, Taylor McKinney, are the CUTEST!
Relationship goals. The two wed in October 2016 and share two kids together, Jayde and Maverick. Maci has her son, Bentley, with her ex, Ryan Edwards.
Middle school sweethearts! Catelynn Lowell and her husband, Tyler Baltierra, have been through it all together.
The two wed in August 2017 and have one daughter together, Nova. They also welcomed their first daughter, Carly, on 16 & Pregnant, whom they placed for adoption after her birth.
Amber Portwood has never looked happier! The Teen Mom OG star and her new boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, have a lot to look forward to.
They are expecting their first child together, a baby boy, this May!
Ryan and his wife, Mackenzie Edwards, have had quite the romance!
The two wed in May of 2017 with just Jen and Larry present days before Ryan checked into rehab. The two finally celebrated their marriage with family and friends in November of 2017.
Sound off in the comments below!