Maci Bookout is one busy mama! The reality star runs a clothing line business, Things That Matter (TTM) with her husband, Taylor McKinney. She has also written two books and has a coloring book from her wedding.

Farrah Abraham hasn't been shy about expanding her business empire. The single mother launched a furniture business, frozen yogurt cafe, and her daughter, Sophia, has a clothing boutique! She has starred in multiple reality shows including Couples Therapy, Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars: Family Edition, and Single AF. She attempted to sing with a single called Blowin, she has one book, and of course...she has starred in a porn video, Farrah Superstar: Backdoor Teen Mom. She is currently starring in more adult entertainment videos and was fired from MTV.

Amber Portwood launched her own business called Forever Haute. The reality star always loved fashion and makeup, so her boutique sells a variety of products. In 2014 she released her book, Never Too Late. She will also be appearing on the upcoming WE TV series, Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars: Family Edition.

Catelynn Lowell and her husband, Tyler Baltierra, have always stuck together with work! The two launched a children's clothing line called Tierra Reign. And in 2015 they launched their book together, Conquering Chaos.

Leah Messer is using her story to help change the world! The mother-of-three is pursuing motivation speaking. She also got involved in makeup and started working with Lip Sense.

Kailyn Lowry is balancing it all! The mother-of-three has a podcast, Coffee Convos, her own youtube series Kail & The Chaos, and is releasing her fourth book in a few weeks called A Letter Of Love.

Jenelle Evans is getting started in the makeup and clothing world! The mother-of-three launched her own makeup line, JE Cosmetics, last year and her own clothing line at JE Shops. She also released a book titled, Read Between the Lines: From the Diary of a Teenage Mom.