Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee has announced that her mom, Angie Douthit, has stopped receiving chemotherapy. The heartbreaking news comes just after she revealed during the August 19 episode of the MTV show that her mom’s lung cancer spread and she was given only six months to live by doctors.
