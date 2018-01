Today was a good birthday. I went to the park and either walk/jogged 23 laps. each lap I thanked God for what he blessed me with that year, even if it was learning from tragedy. Laps 1-3 I thanked him for bringing me into this world with such an amazing family. Lap 4 I met my child hood best friend Channing. Lap 5 I was introduced to cheer which was my entire life. I threw my first full at age 9 and my first double at age 11 (big deal to me) Lap 12 I was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes which changed my life forever and lap 14 I lost my brother. I went a bit crazy and spent a lot of time in denial. Lap 15 I met some cute looking cowboy. I was so young and thought I knew what Love was 🙈. Lap 16 I became a mom 17-18 were too crazy to even want to look back on😩. Lap19-20 I married that hot cowboy I met at 15 and we had miss Jaxie Taylor. 21- i found where my heart truly belonged which was NPC modeling, fitness, and helping others reach their goals. I had my last baby which has been the biggest blessing ever. Lap 22 I had tears rolling down my face. I newborn, a marriage falling apart and horrible PPD. Than God told me he had huge plans for my life, I’m going to become something big, but he can’t use me if I continue living like that and not putting my trust and faith in him. I worked my butt off and launched a business, my marriage became stronger than ever, and I’ve accomplishedmore this year than I have my entire life. Than the last lap came and I set goals for myself, goals that are so large people would laugh if they heard them. But I will prove you wrong, that’s a promise 😘 here is to 23

A post shared by Mackenzie (Douthit) Mckee (@mackenzietaymckee) on Oct 17, 2017 at 6:29pm PDT