NEWS
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
Friend With Benefits

Teenage Bradley Cooper Writes An Entire Article About Having Sex With His BFF

January 24, 2018 11:25AM

“There has always been an underlying attraction between us,” he pens.

Who knew that Oscar nominee Bradley Cooper moonlighted as a journalist when he was 18-years-old? A shocking article he wrote back in the day about hooking up with his BFF has recently been uncovered and you’ve got to see it! Click through for all the details!

Teenage Bradley Cooper Writes An Entire Article About Having Sex With His BFF

Back to intro
1/8
Back in the day, the American Hustle star was an intern for the Philadelphia Daily News, where he probably handled many different tasks. But it was the article he wrote about the joy of having a friend with benefits that has become the center of conversation.
It’s titled “When Best Friends Cross The Line,” and it detailed the 43-year-old actor’s relationship with his friend Deborah Landes, who—wait for it—used to date his friend before they began hooking up. Scandalous!
He asked the tough questions in the piece, including “Can best friends who are of the opposite sex hook up with each other without destroying their friendship? In my case, yes . . . so far.”
Then he went on to describe how it worked out for him and Deborah, celebrating the fact that he was able to maintain his friendship while the two engaged in a sexual relationship. “I know once you take that step over the platonic line everything is supposed to change. Suddenly you start to hate that guy she always told you was hot. But that's not really true in my case.”
But he did admit that it was a little awkward at first, writing, “When it began I thought dating would be weird, but I am amazed by how everything just sort of flows. It’s very relaxed between us.” Success!
The article, which featured a pic of Bradley and Deborah on the night of their prom, also included Bradley pondering whether he and Deborah could maintain their setup after graduation. “The real test will probably come when I have to hear about how much fun she's having at the Shore this summer.” The agony!
Flash forward to present day and obviously Bradley turned out just fine, as he is in a relationship with model Irina Shayk, with whom they share a baby girl named Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper. Likewise, Deborah too has moved on and is married now to a man named Doug Schillinger. It really did work out for the two former friends with benefits!
What do you think about teenage Bradley’s article about hooking up with his BFF? Sound off in the comment section! 

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in NEWS

Exclusive
'WAGS: Atlanta' Star Brandi Rhodes Shares How To Travel In Style
STYLE
Amara La Negra Reveals Her Thoughts On Young Hollywood, Her Afro, And Much More
NEWS
'WAGS' Star Brandi Rhodes Reveals The 6 Beauty Products Every Fabulous Woman Needs
STYLE
'Total Divas' Naomi Reveals What The Cast Is REALLY Like, What To Expect In 2018
REALITY TV Naomi Total Divas Interview PP 1
Lady Gaga Has Friends Worried About Her Health
NEWS
Chris Evans & Jenny Slate ‘Making Plans To Get Married’ Next Summer!
NEWS
A Perfect Fit! Meghan Markle Using Her New Royal Role To Build A Fashion Empire
STYLE meghan markle fashion empire royal role pp
Amara La Negra Tells All On Comparisons To Cardi B & Who She's Dating!
NEWS
Steve-O Gets Engaged For A Third Time - Find Out Where He Met His New Fiancée!
NEWS