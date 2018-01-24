Teenage Bradley Cooper Writes An Entire Article About Having Sex With His BFF

Back in the day, the American Hustle star was an intern for the Philadelphia Daily News, where he probably handled many different tasks. But it was the article he wrote about the joy of having a friend with benefits that has become the center of conversation.

It’s titled “When Best Friends Cross The Line,” and it detailed the 43-year-old actor’s relationship with his friend Deborah Landes, who—wait for it—used to date his friend before they began hooking up. Scandalous!

He asked the tough questions in the piece, including “Can best friends who are of the opposite sex hook up with each other without destroying their friendship? In my case, yes . . . so far.”

Then he went on to describe how it worked out for him and Deborah, celebrating the fact that he was able to maintain his friendship while the two engaged in a sexual relationship. “I know once you take that step over the platonic line everything is supposed to change. Suddenly you start to hate that guy she always told you was hot. But that's not really true in my case.”

But he did admit that it was a little awkward at first, writing, “When it began I thought dating would be weird, but I am amazed by how everything just sort of flows. It’s very relaxed between us.” Success!

The article, which featured a pic of Bradley and Deborah on the night of their prom, also included Bradley pondering whether he and Deborah could maintain their setup after graduation. “The real test will probably come when I have to hear about how much fun she's having at the Shore this summer.” The agony!

Flash forward to present day and obviously Bradley turned out just fine, as he is in a relationship with model Irina Shayk, with whom they share a baby girl named Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper. Likewise, Deborah too has moved on and is married now to a man named Doug Schillinger. It really did work out for the two former friends with benefits!