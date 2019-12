Photo credit: Shutterstock

“Mr. Hernandez, if you expected to be released today, you will be disappointed. But you were wise to cooperate. Your cooperation will result in years more liberty,” Judge Engelmayer informed the rapper according to Inner City Press , who was reporting from inside the courtroom. “The worst part is over. There is a great deal to be admired about you. You’ve learned a hard lesson here. I wish you very, very well.”