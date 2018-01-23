So Sad
'Teletubbies’ Tinky Winky Actor Simon Shelton Barnes Dies At 52
His children paid tribute, calling him 'the kindest and most gentle man.'
Simon Shelton Barnes, the actor who played the purple character Tinky Winky on the beloved kids show Teletubbies, has died at the age of 52. Simon reportedly passed away from hypothermia on January 17 after collapsing in the street. Since the news of his death went public, several have paid tribute to the late actor.
3 of 6
4 of 6
5 of 6
6 of 6
1/6
Sound off in the comments below!