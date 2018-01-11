What’s The Deal?
Teresa Giudice Explains Why She Got ‘Great Advice’ From A Divorce Lawyer
She revealed the truth on Wednesday night’s ‘Watch What Happens Live.'
Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice definitely made fans wonder if her and husband Joe were splitting up after she posted a photo on her Instagram account on Sunday where she had dinner with her friend who happens to be a divorce lawyer! The reality star and cookbook author cleared the rumors up when she appeared on Watch What Happens Live last night. Click through for all the details.
3 of 7
4 of 7
5 of 7
6 of 7
7 of 7
1/7
Sound off in the comments below!