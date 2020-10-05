Moving on! Now that Teresa Giudice, 48, has finalized her divorce from Joe, who remains in Italy following his deportation, she’s ready to part ways with the home they once shared.

Fans are already familiar with their custom-built, 10,000-square-foot Towaco, N.J., mansion, which was regularly featured on RHONJ.

The palatial pad, where the former couple raised daughters Gia, 19, Gabrielle, 16, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11, has six bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths and sits on nearly four acres of land.

After driving through the private gate, guests enter the residence via the double-height foyer that features a black marble floor, sweeping Cinderella staircase and crystal chandelier. The rest of the abode is just as opulent, boasting Corinthian columns, coffered ceilings, granite countertops and gold trimmings.

Scroll through to see pictures of the mansion, which is up for sale at $2.5 million.