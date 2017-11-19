Shocking!
Terry Crews Reveals Russell Simmons Urged Him To Give Alleged Assaulter 'A Pass' As Mogul Faces Sexual Harassment Claims
The 60-year-old is currently under investigation but denies any wrongdoing.
Actor Terry Crews recently spoke out about allegedly being sexually assaulted by William Morris Endeavor executive Adam Veniton on Good Morning America, and revealed on Sunday that media mogul Russell Simmons sent him an email telling him to “give the agent a pass.” This comes amid new allegations Russell made sexual advances on a model years ago, which he denies.
