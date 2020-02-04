Peter Weber showed up for his group date on The Bachelor after getting 22 stitches on his forehead after suffering a freak accident. On the February 3 episode, the contestants reacted to the ABC star’s story about what happened.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Peter Weber showed up for his group date on The Bachelor after getting 22 stitches on his forehead after suffering a freak accident. On the February 3 episode, the contestants reacted to the ABC star’s story about what happened.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!