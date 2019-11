Photo credit: INSTARImages

After the star-studded event, Adrienne would return to where she left her clothes. “If I went back and it was still there, I was like boom! I have my flip-flops. And if I didn’t, then it was okay.” The singer also revealed that none of her fellow celebrities knew that she arrived via subway. “People wouldn’t know that I was coming with no car services. I would come around the corner and literally be like this," she said. Adrienne then gracefully circled the table she and her cohosts sat around and waved.