Adrienne Bailon revealed the rapper Fabolous’ hit song “You Be Killin Em” was made for her album! The Real cohost claimed the beat was created just for her but was snatched by Fabolous.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Adrienne Bailon revealed the rapper Fabolous’ hit song “You Be Killin Em” was made for her album! The Real cohost claimed the beat was created just for her but was snatched by Fabolous.
Want to stay on top of Adrienne Bailon news? Sign up for OK INSIDER!
Sound off in the comments below!