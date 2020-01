Photo credit: MEGA

On January 11, Lori posted a snap that captured Future, 36, giving her a kiss on the cheek in Jamaica. The rapper also uploaded a photo of him and Lori in a gigantic pool on her 23birthday. “Life Is Good,” he wrote at the time. In addition, Future also reposted a photo of his bikini-clad girlfriend to his Instagram Stories over the weekend. Keeping his caption short, he showed his appreciation for his woman. “Thank you God,” he wrote alongside a heart emoji.