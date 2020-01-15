The ladies of The Real are standing in solidarity with rapper Yung Joc. On Wednesday, January 15, the hosts of the daytime talk show showed their support for the Atlanta rapper, 36, after he was filmed while driving for a ride share company.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
The ladies of The Real are standing in solidarity with rapper Yung Joc. On Wednesday, January 15, the hosts of the daytime talk show showed their support for the Atlanta rapper, 36, after he was filmed while driving for a ride share company.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!