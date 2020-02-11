Loni Love is staying booked and busy. The Real talk show host, 48, announced on her Instagram account on Tuesday, February 11, that she will be hosting the 2020 Essence Festival. This is her second time acting as emcee for the big event.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Loni Love is staying booked and busy. The Real talk show host, 48, announced on her Instagram account on Tuesday, February 11, that she will be hosting the 2020 Essence Festival. This is her second time acting as emcee for the big event.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!