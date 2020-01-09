Tamera Mowry got real about her sex life on The Real! The cohost was labeled a “bisexual freak” in the comments section of a YouTube video and she spoke about the remark on the January 9 show.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Tamera Mowry got real about her sex life on The Real! The cohost was labeled a “bisexual freak” in the comments section of a YouTube video and she spoke about the remark on the January 9 show.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!