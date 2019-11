Photo credit: INSTARImages

She continued, “I did call Aden annoying one time, and then I got a revelation,” the Twitches star told her cohosts. “He looked at me – he’s just too smart for his own good though – and he said, ‘Mom! That hurt my feelings. You’re being mean. You called me a name. You told me not to call names.’” In that moment, the mother-of-two realized the importance of practicing what you preach.