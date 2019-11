Photo credit: TobyMac Instagram

TobyMac, 55, wrote his 2018 song “Scars” about Truett and his move out to Los Angeles to pursue his own music career. “Now you won’t take my phone calls, You won’t text me back at all, I just wanna see you, I can’t stand to see you gone," he rapped in the song. “To see [my children] go out there and do this real world it’s painful,” the father revealed in October 2018 about the inspiration for the song. He added, “I wrote this one for my boy. I wanted to let him know that I’m here for him and God is there for him. So lift your head my son to where your help comes from.”