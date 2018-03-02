Beyoncé's Mom Tina Knowles Is Dropping Hints About Her Coachella Performance

Tina Knowles is already getting ready for her daughter Beyoncé‘s Coachella performance—and it’s still more than a month away! The matriarch of the Knowles family has been spilling some details regarding Queen Bey’s performances. This year is especially important because Beyoncé is scheduled to perform two weekends in a row at Coachella 2018, after having to cancel her performance last year because she was pregnant with twins Sir and Rumi. Now it sounds like she’s making it up to the fans! Click through for more details.