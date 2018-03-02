NEWS
Proud Mama

Beyoncé's Mom Tina Knowles Is Dropping Hints About Her Coachella Performance

March 2, 2018

The mom of three is set to perform in a less than two months!

Tina Knowles is already getting ready for her daughter Beyoncé‘s Coachella performance—and it’s still more than a month away! The matriarch of the Knowles family has been spilling some details regarding Queen Bey’s performances. This year is especially important because Beyoncé is scheduled to perform two weekends in a row at Coachella 2018, after having to cancel her performance last year because she was pregnant with twins Sir and RumiNow it sounds like she’s making it up to the fans! Click through for more details. 

 

Tina was asked about her daughter at Essence's Black Women in Hollywood Awards luncheon. "She's doing fine," she told to E! News. "She's focused on Coachella!"
In April, more than 250,000 concertgoers will travel to Indio, California to see Bey perform, many of whom expected to see her last year.
So the pressure is definitely on! But, of course, Queen B can handle it.
And when Tina was asked about Sir, Rumi, and Blue Ivy, the proud grandmother gushed, "They are amazing. My grandkids are amazing."
When asked if she spoils them, she replied "Of course I am! That's my job."
What do you think about Tina talking about Bey's Coachella performance? Let us know in the comments! 

