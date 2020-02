Photo credit: INSTARImages

“I look at my scripts sometimes and I call them word mountains,” Sheinelle explained during an interview with PEOPLE . “And so what is a two minute story for most reporters, they come in, they read the story and then they move on. I look at it and sometimes I just stare at it and it literally looks like a mountain and I’m like doing exercises before I track and breathing exercises. It’s almost like I’m ready to sing on Broadway, except all it is, is a two-minute story.”