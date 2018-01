“My sweet @raelynnofficialhas lost her precious Dolly in the Gatlinburg /Pigeon forge area last night and she is devastated , if anyone can return Dolly to @raelynnofficial I will personally reward you with a 5000 dollar payment , if anyone has seen Dolly please let’s help bring her home,” Todd captioned a pic of Dolly.

On New Year’s day, RaeLynn posted this pic of her holding Dolly and revealed that the dog ran off her bus when fireworks began on New Year’s Eve.

While RaeLynn has yet to find Dolly, she said she isn’t losing faith yet. “This is a new year and I’m praying that someone will find my Dolly. Please let me know if you see her in the Pigeon Forge/Gattlinburg area. I can’t imagine not finding her,” she wrote beneath this video of Dolly on Instagram.

As of last night, Dolly still hadn’t returned home and RaeLynn posted another desperate plea to people to help her find her dog. “I’m praying 2018 gets better. She’s still not Home. I’m heartbroken. Praying in Jesus name she is ok and someone will find her and return her to me,” she captioned this pic.

RaeLynn thanked Todd for his generous offer. “Thank you @toddchrisley! Love you so much. 5k reward for who finds Dolly. Please she’s my angel,” she tweeted.