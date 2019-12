Photo credit: INSTARImages

Tom recently teased his retirement during a radio interview with Boston-based station, WEEI. On December 16, the football star revealed that he is stepping down from his local honorary cochair position with the Best Buddies Challenge . Tom has been part of the charity ever since he started playing football in New England. “I’m a huge advocate of what they do so it’s just more of a timing thing than anything. I’m still going to be working with Best Buddies, just passing the torch to the next generation that’s going to carry it for a long time,” he said.