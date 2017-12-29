Tom D'Agostino Hosting Humiliating 'Unwedding' Party As Luann Heads Off To Rehab

Tom's also throwing the party to celebrate his 51st birthday. It will take place in Palm Beach on New Years Eve, according to Page Six.







Prior to Luann's arrest on Dec. 24 in Palm Beach, she allegedly shouted, "I’m going to kill you all.” She's due in court on January 25.





Luann later explained on Twitter that it was her first time in Palm Beach since her wedding. "Being here brought up buried emotions," she wrote. "I am committed to a transformative and hopeful 2018."

Now, Luann told People, that she is checking herself into a treatment facility . “After the events of last Saturday night in Palm Beach, I am truly embarrassed,” she said. “I have decided to seek professional guidance and will be voluntarily checking into an alcohol treatment center. I intend to turn this unfortunate incident into a positive life changing event. Once again, I sincerely apologize for my actions. I have the greatest respect for police officers and the job they do. My actions alleged in the police report do not reflect my core values and my law abiding character."

Her ex clearly isn't showing any sympathy for her, and is continuing with this painful party, despite the fact that Luann will be in rehab.