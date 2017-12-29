Bitter Revenge
Tom D'Agostino Hosting Humiliating 'Unwedding' Party As Luann Heads Off To Rehab
She's checking herself into an alcohol treatment center.
Luann de Lesseps is heading off to rehab in Palm Beach, Florida, after being arrested on Christmas Eve for battery on an officer, disorderly intoxication, and resisting arrest. Meanwhile, her ex Tom D’Agnostino is throwing a humiliating “unwedding” party one year after marrying Luann. Click through for details of the embarrassing bash!
