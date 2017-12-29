NEWS
Tom D'Agostino Hosting Humiliating 'Unwedding' Party As Luann Heads Off To Rehab

December 29, 2017 11:45AM

She's checking herself into an alcohol treatment center.

Luann de Lesseps is heading off to rehab in Palm Beach, Florida, after being arrested on Christmas Eve for battery on an officer, disorderly intoxication, and resisting arrest. Meanwhile, her ex Tom D’Agnostino is throwing a humiliating “unwedding” party one year after marrying Luann. Click through for details of the embarrassing bash!

 

 

Tom's also throwing the party to celebrate his 51st birthday. It will take place in Palm Beach on New Years Eve, according to Page Six.

 

Prior to Luann's arrest on Dec. 24 in Palm Beach, she allegedly shouted, "I’m going to kill you all.”  She's due in court on January 25.

Luann later explained on Twitter that it was her first time in Palm Beach since her wedding. "Being here brought up buried emotions," she wrote. "I am committed to a transformative and hopeful 2018."
Now, Luann told People, that she is checking herself into a treatment facility. “After the events of last Saturday night in Palm Beach, I am truly embarrassed,” she said. “I have decided to seek professional guidance and will be voluntarily checking into an alcohol treatment center. I intend to turn this unfortunate incident into a positive life changing event. Once again, I sincerely apologize for my actions. I have the greatest respect for police officers and the job they do.  My actions alleged in the police report do not reflect my core values and my law abiding character."
Her ex clearly isn't showing any sympathy for her, and is continuing with this painful party, despite the fact that Luann will be in rehab.
What do you think about Tom throwing an "unwedding" party while Luann checks into rehab? Let us know in the comments. 

