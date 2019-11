Photo credit: INSTARImages

Even though the Jeopardy clue was labeled a biopic, Tom disagreed with the categorization. “I disliked that when it got announced it was characterized as [a biopic]. It’s really not," the actor previously said of the film. "It’s a movie that’s largely focused on a reporter and [Mr. Rogers’] relationship to his life, and how [the reporter’s] whole world changes when coming in contact with Fred Rogers.”