After the two co-starred in the acclaimed film back in 2015, Leonardo had a feeling that Tom was going to be nominated for an Oscar for his performance as John Fitzgerald.

But apparently the 40-year-old didn’t believe him. And he was so confident that he wouldn’t receive a nomination that he was willing to bet on it.

The terms of the bet? If Tom did get nominated, he’d had to get a tattoo of the 40-year-old’s choosing. And Leonardo immediately selected that it read “Leo knows everything.”

Flash forward two years after the 2016 Oscar ceremony, in which Leonardo won his first Oscar for his role of Hugh Glass and in fact Tom was nominated for his performance as well, and he has finally made good on the bet by getting the very permanent ink marked on his arm.

Except, it reads “Leo knows all” instead of “Leo knows everything” (probably because it was less letters). Now they’re bonded together for life!