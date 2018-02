Tamar told Wendy Williams that she thought that the couple, who had been dating since 2016, had already eloped. It was just back in September when sistertoldthat she thought that the couple, who had been dating since 2016, had already eloped.

Rumors continued swirling in November when Toni sported some major bling on her ring finger at the Soul Train Awards.

Then, Toni explicitly stated on Good Morning America that she was NOT married.

But flash forward to this week, when the “Unbreak My Heart” singer appeared in the trailer for the sixth season of her reality show, “Braxton Family Values,” flaunting the ring and telling her family, “I’m engaged!”

The news was clearly a shock to her famous family as their jaws completely dropped!