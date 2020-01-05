Photo credit: Getty

Topher and Ashley dated for two years before getting married in an intimate ceremony in May 2016 in Montecito, California. Ashley opened up about married life in an interview with Us saying, “It’s crazy! I mean, it’s good. It’s actually a little bit more different than I thought it would be.” The actress noted, “Because we lived together beforehand, so I didn’t really think that anything was going to change, but it does. It feels a little extra special.”