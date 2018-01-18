Life Changing
Natalie Eva Marie Admits She 'Hit Rock Bottom' Over Struggle With Alcoholism
The 'Total Divas' star tells why it took her a long time to seek help.
Natalie Eva Marie is known by her many followers as a fitness model and former WWE wrestler, but what they may not know is that she is a recovering alcoholic. The 33-year-old made the shocking confession in a very honest essay which she wrote for InStyle Magazine. She says she knew she was on the path to recovery after drinking heavily for years once she declared “I am an alcoholic. And admitting that truth saved my life.”
1 of 7
3 of 7
5 of 7
6 of 7
7 of 7
1/7
Sound off in the comments below!