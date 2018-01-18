Natalie Eva Marie Admits She 'Hit Rock Bottom' Over Struggle With Alcoholism

Now in a 12-step program, Natalie admits that during her drinking days, “my mind was a mess, my life was a mess, and I'd hit rock bottom. I served three months in jail for repeated DUIs.”

Though she’s clearly turned her life around, and now owns businesses and is happily married, Natalie attends AA meeting multiple times a week at 6 a.m. But she says, “I’m still an alcoholic.”

“Here's what I wish someone told me back then: Your life won't magically transform overnight,” Natalie noted. “There will be extreme highs and extreme lows. The chances are that you will relapse at least once—but do not quit.”

On Instagram, Natalie spoke more about her battle with alcoholism more, and said, “One thing I’ve realized over the years is that alcoholism affects an incredible amount of people, yet there is still a sense of embarrassment or shame when an alcoholic or family member of an alcoholic wants to talk about their disease."

"I used to be incredibly embarrassed, so much so that I avoided getting help because I felt like only “weak” people can’t handle something on their own and I was embarrassed that people would judge me and look at me negatively," she continued.

"I am so happy I no longer feel this way, and I want to encourage anyone who is struggling with addiction to take that first step of asking for help, it will literally save your life."