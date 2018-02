“She’s beautiful,” the 25-year-old stated.

While we have yet to see a photo of the cutie, Kylie shared a video on YouTube of her pregnancy , sharing with fans that she opted to keep it private for the sake of her baby.

She said in part, "I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions," she began. "I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world."

Kylie continued, "I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid real I had planned," Jenner continued. "I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness."

Travis did really well during the pregnancy in terms of maintaining the family's privacy, and still this is officially his first comment regarding his daughter's birth.