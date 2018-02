In 2017, Travis performed at Lollapalooza, but it only ended up being a five minute performance. And a lot apparently happened during that time. He told fans to actually climb over the security barricades, which obviously was not a good idea.

On top of that, in a video released of the incident, Travis said, “Everyone in a green shirt get the f*** back,” referring to the security that was keeping the fans from the stage. He also said, “We want rage,” as fans rushed the stage.

Travis’s show was quickly shut down, and he had to pay $6,825. 31 to two people who said they were injured during the crazy situation. He was initially charged with inciting a riot, disorderly conduct and endangering the welfare of a minor.

In January, Travis’ misdemeanor charges were dismissed through plea negotiations earlier this year, and his attorney, Doug Norwood, said the disorderly conduct charge could be expunged from his record eventually.

“They overcharged him,” Doug told Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. “They tried to get him for inciting a riot. The video did not show any of that.”