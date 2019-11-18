Like father, like daughter! While posting to Instagram on Sunday, November 17, Travis Scott shared photos of his daughter Stormi rocking his signature braids.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Like father, like daughter! While posting to Instagram on Sunday, November 17, Travis Scott shared photos of his daughter Stormi rocking his signature braids.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!