trending in NEWS
- Is Gigi Hadid Quitting Modeling To Start A Family?
- Jennifer Defends Teresa After She's Exposed For Instigating Hair Pulling Incident
- Lauren London Shuts Down Rumors She’s Dating Diddy – ‘I’m A Woman In Grief’
- Khloe Kardashian Shares Glimpse Of Her & Daughter True's 'Morning Routine'
- Kate Hudson Says Tom Cruise Scaled A Fence To Crash Her Party
Tristan Thompson‘s ex Jordan Craig shared some adorable photos from her vacation with their son Prince to Instagram on Thursday, February 20. The little boy planted a kiss on his mother as they rode a water taxi in the sweet snapshots, and Jordan’s fans couldn’t believe how grown up the toddler has gotten.
View this post on Instagram
These will be the 𝐵𝐸𝒮𝒯 Memories💫 🇯🇲. My Swimsuit&Cover Up is from @whatjordywore 💛💚🖤💛💚🖤
A post shared by 🏆 𝒥𝑜𝓇𝒹𝓎 𝒞. 🏆 (@alleyesonjordyc) on
View this post on Instagram
Happy birthday @khloekardashian You are the most beautiful human I have ever met inside and out. Thank you for being an amazing mommy to our princess True. She is blessed to have someone like you to look up to. I wish you nothing but more success and sending you positive blessing your way. Enjoy your day Koko ❤️
A post shared by Tristan Thompson (@realtristan13) on
View this post on Instagram
We had the best time at Cali’s Birthday party!!
A post shared by Tristan Thompson (@realtristan13) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Tristan Thompson (@realtristan13) on
View this post on Instagram
Merry Christmas & Happy Holidays from me and mines, to you and yours.
A post shared by Tristan Thompson (@realtristan13) on
View this post on Instagram
Q1...I’ve Arrived. 🔒😊 #CoverednKillinIt My Boots are from @whatjordywore
A post shared by 🏆 𝒥𝑜𝓇𝒹𝓎 𝒞. 🏆 (@alleyesonjordyc) on
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!
- Tagged:
- Jordan Craig
Sound off in the comments below!