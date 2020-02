Khloe has insisted that Tristan's inner circle assured her he was single before they began dating. "My truth is: I met Tristan because HE CHOSE to go on a blind date with me. A mutual friend set us up. After going on some dates, Tristan told me that he had an ex that was pregnant. Obviously, I was reluctant about us continuing to date or start a relationship," she wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, June 11. "His best friends, business associates and even his mother told me, him and his ex were broken up before we met," she added.