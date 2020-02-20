trending in NEWS

Tristan Thompson‘s ex Jordan Craig shared some adorable photos from her vacation with their son Prince to Instagram on Thursday, February 20. The little boy planted a kiss on his mother as they rode a water taxi in the sweet snapshots, and Jordan’s fans couldn’t believe how grown up the toddler has gotten.

 

 

