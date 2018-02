It was just last November when Babs lost her beloved dog Samantha, who was 14 years old. She wrote on her instagram at the time, “Missing my girl Samantha. Look at those eyes... the depth in them. Her Mom xo.”

But the “I Still Can See Your Face” singer found a way to keep her memory very much alive—by cloning her!

Despite the decision being a controversial one, Barbra had cells taken from Samantha’s mouth and stomach before she passed to move forward with the procedure.

These samples were then used to get two clones of Samantha, two little pups who bare a startling resemblance to the late canine—named Miss Violet and Miss Scarlett.

The two dogs joined the legend’s other pup, Miss Fanny, and were snapped together in this adorable photo on her Instagram.