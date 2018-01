A blind item from Crazy Days and Night read, "This Teen Mom star has been cheating on his significant other for almost a year. Eventually, when she starts having a clear head she is going to catch on and that could finally push her over the edge to suicide.”

Back in November of 2017, Cate entered treatment for the second time after having suicidal thoughts. She is currently back in rehab for a six week program.

Tyler first addressed the blind item writing, "Is this a joke or?!??! It’s kinda hard to tell these days.” Fans tweeted to him another blind item that and the site claimed it was about Cate and Tyler. That one from August 2017 read, “The MTV cameras have turned a blind eye to the cheating by this significant other of an OG Teen Mom because it doesn’t fit in the story line for this season for the couple.”

Tyler denied the claims and tweeted, "Okay, so yes, I should just ignore this & yes, since I know it’s not true I shouldn’t be paying attention to it. BUT I’m a very stubborn individual & have always got a thrill from seeking out justice & facts. SO, Mr. @entylawyer here I am calling you out! Let’s see evidence."

“Enty Lawyer” responded, “I haven’t revealed anything about you in quite some time. You seem defensive though. Anything you care to share?” Things took a turn for the worse when he tagged Farrah Abraham and Simon Saran.

Tyler responded, "So what is this then? A “blind item” revealed? Are you saying your sources are Farrah & Simon? Good lord help us all! It’s sounding more & more crazy, the more you talk. So please keep going...indulge me."

Tyler wanted to clear any rumor and wrote, "A panicked person would keep their mouth shut & hope this all slides under the radar. Not me, I’m marching in & calling it all out! Because I have NOTHING to hide nor worry about.”