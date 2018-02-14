Tyler Baltierra's Sister Amber Denies Crystal Meth Use & Blames MTV For Poor Editing!
'That's what makes for good TV,' the reality star's sibling said.
Tyler Baltierra and his sister, Amber, are clearing up any accusations! On Monday night’s Teen Mom OG episode, Tyler went to pick his father, Butch, up from his old house the night before he planned to take him to rehab in Texas. As viewers watched the scene, Amber’s appearance left viewers concerned over her health and it only got worse when Butch admitted he was worried about leaving his daughter, as well as her two children, behind while he goes to treatment. Butch explained that he was worried about the kids being fed and the home being taken care of since he was the one to handle it. After the episode, users took to Twitter to express their concern.
