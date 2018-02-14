REALITY TV
Fighting Back!

Tyler Baltierra's Sister Amber Denies Crystal Meth Use & Blames MTV For Poor Editing!

February 14, 2018 11:32AM

'That's what makes for good TV,' the reality star's sibling said.

Tyler Baltierra and his sister, Amber, are clearing up any accusations! On Monday night’s Teen Mom OG episode, Tyler went to pick his father, Butch, up from his old house the night before he planned to take him to rehab in Texas. As viewers watched the scene, Amber’s appearance left viewers concerned over her health and it only got worse when Butch admitted he was worried about leaving his daughter, as well as her two children, behind while he goes to treatment. Butch explained that he was worried about the kids being fed and the home being taken care of since he was the one to handle it. After the episode, users took to Twitter to express their concern.

One user wrote, "Damn Tyler’s sister needs rehab too. #TeenMomOG."
Another one added, "@TylerBaltierra was embarrassed that his sister had also so obviously fallen into the depths of addiction. A normal and understandable reaction to that being filmed. Truly one of the most difficult #TeenMomOG moments to watch of all time. #TeenMom."
"She looked as if she was on drugs too. You can't blame people for being worried for those kids after the way they made it look. It could just be editing but it didnt look too good," another user wrote.
In a video posted to Instagram, Amber slammed accusations that she was using crystal meth. She said, "Well I don't know about you, but, I think I'm pretty much matching what I looked like on TV last night. You know just cause I clean up well doesn't mean I woke up like that. I ain't Beyonce. When I wake up like this, I put on my Aladdin shirt, I put on some sweat paths and I go to work and I bath dogs and I groom dogs. That's what I do."
She continued, "So for everybody who thinks i was on crystal meth, I feel so bad for you! I really do. I really feel bad for you that you're that naive to the fact that MTV and their editing, that's what makes for good TV."
Tyler stood by his sister on Twitter writing, "So for everyone commenting on my sister’s situation. 1) Remember my father is a drug addict who has mastered the art of manipulation. 2) The bill was getting transferred from my Dad's name into hers & the power was out for literally 4 hours. 3) Her kids are fed & taken care of FYI."
