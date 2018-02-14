Tyler Baltierra's Sister Amber Denies Crystal Meth Use & Blames MTV For Poor Editing!

One user wrote, "Damn Tyler’s sister needs rehab too. #TeenMomOG."

Another one added, "@TylerBaltierra was embarrassed that his sister had also so obviously fallen into the depths of addiction. A normal and understandable reaction to that being filmed. Truly one of the most difficult #TeenMomOG moments to watch of all time. #TeenMom."

"She looked as if she was on drugs too. You can't blame people for being worried for those kids after the way they made it look. It could just be editing but it didnt look too good," another user wrote.

In a video posted to Instagram, Amber slammed accusations that she was using crystal meth. She said, "Well I don't know about you, but, I think I'm pretty much matching what I looked like on TV last night. You know just cause I clean up well doesn't mean I woke up like that. I ain't Beyonce. When I wake up like this, I put on my Aladdin shirt, I put on some sweat paths and I go to work and I bath dogs and I groom dogs. That's what I do."

She continued, "So for everybody who thinks i was on crystal meth, I feel so bad for you! I really do. I really feel bad for you that you're that naive to the fact that MTV and their editing, that's what makes for good TV."

Tyler stood by his sister on Twitter writing, "So for everyone commenting on my sister’s situation. 1) Remember my father is a drug addict who has mastered the art of manipulation. 2) The bill was getting transferred from my Dad's name into hers & the power was out for literally 4 hours. 3) Her kids are fed & taken care of FYI."