Here's How Tyler Baltierra Reached His Goal Weight of 165 Pounds!

"For the first 3 weeks, I was super strict with what I ate. I cut out almost all carbs and ate eggs every morning and hard boiled eggs as snacks throughout the day. For lunch I would have a protein and a large salad, for example, my favorite was a smoked salmon salad with a side of tuna fish or hard boiled eggs (seriously, I cant tell you how much eggs I ate, especially since I would get so many from the chickens we have at home)," he said in the interview.

But that's not all! He continued, "Then for dinner, I practically ate chicken, in various forms, every night along with lots of low carb vegetables like asparagus and sautéed spinach and tons of collard greens."

The reality star explained how his lifestyle changed after the first month of taking his health seriously. "After the first month, I slowly introduced things with higher carbs, like apples, broccoli, green beans and 2 pieces of cinnamon swirl bread toast in the morning (only 80 calories a slice & I love it!). Since then I have maintained this kind of eating habit and I still don't eat any starchy/grainy carbs. I will, however, eat some rice once in a while when I'm feeling rebellious," he explained.

Of course, you have to have a cheat day! So what does his look like?! He admitted, "It could be anything from potatoes/french fries to rice, or when I really feel like going wild I will get pizza," or his favorite...Taco Bell!

At first, the reality star wanted to reach a goal weight of 170, but now he's achieved that and more weighing 165!