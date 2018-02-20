Motivation!
Here's How Tyler Baltierra Reached His Goal Weight of 165 Pounds!
Plus, the 'Teen Mom OG' star reveals what his cheat day looks like!
Tyler Baltierra is a changed man! The Teen Mom OG star has been showing off his impressive weight loss within the last few weeks on Instagram. Fans cannot get over the reality star dad’s new look and luckily, he gave Meaww.com all the details regarding his new lifestyle change.
1 of 6
2 of 6
3 of 6
4 of 6
5 of 6
6 of 6
1/6
Sound off in the comments below!