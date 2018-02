The reality star showed off his impressive weight loss on his Snapchat account.

He also took to Twitter to reveal how much weight he's lost!

"The cool thing is, I’m actually learning how to cook pretty decent now! Almost been 8 weeks since I made the decision to eat healthier & I’m down about 30lbs & I FEEL GREAT! #Motivated," he wrote. Yes, Tyler!

A fan asked him what diet he was on and he revealed his secret! "I’m not really 'on a diet' I just started caring more deeply about what I was putting in my body. To jumpstart the weight loss, I cut out carbs (besides toast in the a.m.) filled up on fruit, smoked fish, & vegetables for lunch & ate lean meats, vegetables & salad for dinner."

Adding, "I cut out the bad carbs & started eating the good kind!"

"26lbs DOWN!!! To be honest I didn’t even want to take a before picture, because I was already thinking of me not sticking with it & then having the evidence of failure to look back on. But DAYYUMM dude! This got me feeling some type of way right now! Left picture was a little over 5 weeks ago & Right picture was today. Eating healthier just feels better & obviously looks better hahaha lol BOOM! #LifestyleChanges #Goals," he wrote in the middle of January.