Work It: Tyra Banks Rocks Fierce Bodysuit & Lace To ‘Black Panther’ Screening!

Tyra showed up to the Black Panther premiere looking downright stunning in her all-black bodysuit with some amazing lace to compliment the look.

She added to the overall ensemble by sporting a gorgeous black head wrap that made her hazel green eyes sparkle.

Tyra wasn't alone, as she walked the carpet with the newest Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover model Danielle Herrington!

Danielle looked equally as stunning in a sexy black dress with a high slit and a gorgeous head piece.

Danielle is only the third black woman to grace the cover of the highly-coveted Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue. Tyra was the first back in 1997, and pop icon Beyonce was the second ten years later. Could the America's Next Top Model host be grooming her to become the next big thing in fashion?