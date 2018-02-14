STYLE
All Smize On Her

Work It: Tyra Banks Rocks Fierce Bodysuit & Lace To ‘Black Panther’ Screening!

February 14, 2018 11:23AM

The supermodel knows a thing or two about turning heads.

Supermodel Tyra Banks is definitely known for stealing the spotlight with her fierce fashion that she’s been rocking for over twenty years now, and at last night’s Black Panther screening in NYC, she stole it once again as she walked the red carpet in a gorgeous bodysuit and lace!  Click through for the stunning photos.

Work It: Tyra Banks Rocks Fierce Bodysuit & Lace To 'Black Panther' Screening!

1/6
Tyra showed up to the Black Panther premiere looking downright stunning in her all-black bodysuit with some amazing lace to compliment the look.
She added to the overall ensemble by sporting a gorgeous black head wrap that made her hazel green eyes sparkle.
Tyra wasn't alone, as she walked the carpet with the newest Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover model Danielle Herrington!
Danielle looked equally as stunning in a sexy black dress with a high slit and a gorgeous head piece.
Danielle is only the third black woman to grace the cover of the highly-coveted Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue.  Tyra was the first back in 1997, and pop icon Beyonce was the second ten years later.  Could the America's Next Top Model host be grooming her to become the next big thing in fashion?
Who rocked it best last night: Tyra or Danielle?  Sound off in the comments! 

