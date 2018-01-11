Way Back When
Throwback Video! You Have To See Uzo Aduba’s Flawless Figure Skating Skills
Before 'Orange Is the New Black,' the actress was tearing it up on the ice.
Uzo Aduba is known today as the award-winning star of the hit Netflix show Orange Is the New Black, but before she became a famous actress, she was tearing it up on the ice! Uzo shared a throwback video of her ice skating back in her teens, and the video is impressive, to say the least! Click through to see the amazing footage.
