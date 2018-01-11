Throwback Video! You Have To See Uzo Aduba’s Flawless Figure Skating Skills

Before there was Galinda, there was this...man, to be a kid again. I know without question everything I am is because of the incredible support, guidance, and encouragement I was given every step along the way. I hope every kid gets to have a Donna Rozon(choreographer) and Roland Bessette(coach) in their life to help shape them for the better on their journey. There’s no place like home... #tbt #iceskating #love

