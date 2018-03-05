15 Celebs Who Can't Get Enough Of Vacation Hot Spot St. Barts

"Hot Felon" Jeremy Meeks and his girlfriend, Topshop heiress Chloe Green, enjoyed some fun in the sun with one another while on her family's majestic boat.

How cute! Supermodel Heidi Klum spent some time with her kids out to sea in St. Bart's, where her daughter rode around on a blow up swan and everyone looked like they were having a blast while doing so.

Taylor Lautner and Billie Lourd enjoyed a romantic getaway with one another back in April of last year. Sadly, the romance between the two fizzled out and they broke up two months later. andenjoyed a romantic getaway with one another back in April of last year. Sadly, the romance between the two fizzled out andtwo months later.

Hidden Heroes host Brooke Burke-Charvet looked absolutely dynamite in a one-piece while enjoying a relaxing vacation with her family in St. Barts.

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber looked like the epitome of love as they enjoyed a beautiful stroll down the beach with one another.

Their daughter (Cindy and Rande) Kaia Gerber also looked to be having a blast while in St. Bart's, as the budding model enjoyed some water sports in the crystal clear Caribbean sea.

Hunky Orlando Bloom cooled himself off while on holiday in the beautiful island.

Supermodel Karlie Kloss donned an "Optimistic" t-shirt, denim daisy dukes and a big smile while posing for a photoshoot. Speaking of models...

Bella Hadid looked absolutely gorgeous in an all-white one-piece as she frolicked in the beautiful waters of St. Bart's.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend stopped by St. Bart's shortly after the birth of their daughter Luna in January of 2017. Will they be making another trip after baby number two is expected to arrive this summer? andstopped by St. Bart's shortly after the birth of their daughterin January of 2017. Will they be making another trip afteris expected to arrive this summer?

Jake Gyllenhaal looked super buff during a trip to St. Bart's, where the Nightcrawler actor donned some very colorful board shorts while enjoying a day at the beach.

Similarly to Jake, Hugh Jackman star sported a fantastic physique while enjoying some fun in the sun.

Music legend Sting and his wife of 26 years Trudie Styler got up close and personal with one another while floating around in the water.

Paul McCartney sported a major smile as he got in a good tan.

Former supermodel Stephanie Seymour is showing to the younger generation that she's still got it as she headed to St. Bart's for a vacation with her family.