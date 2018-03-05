15 Celebs Who Can't Get Enough Of Vacation Hot Spot St. Barts
Kaia Gerber, Bella Hadid and more all flock to this gorgeous island year round.
Celebrities jet set all over the world to enjoy a wonderful vacation with their loved ones. One of the most popular celeb destination spots happens to be Saint Barthélemy Island, more commonly referred to as St. Bart’s. This gorgeous Caribbean island, located in the French West Indies, has attracted everyone from Bella Hadid to Cindy Crawford and more, who love spending their time there sunbathing and frolicking in the water while being surrounded by its breathtaking beauty. Click through to see which stars got all hot and bothered in this stunning location.
1 of 16
2 of 16
3 of 16
4 of 16
5 of 16
6 of 16
7 of 16
8 of 16
9 of 16
10 of 16
11 of 16
12 of 16
13 of 16
14 of 16
15 of 16
16 of 16
Sound off in the comments below!