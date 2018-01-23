What's The Truth?
‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Questions James Kennedy’s Sexuality: 'There's Something Going On'
The DJ's girlfriend Raquel wonders if he & his BFF Logan are more than friends.
James Kennedy may have a girlfriend, but after last night’s episode of Vanderpump Rules, his castmates wonder if he may be into more than just girls. At SUR’s annual post-Gay Pride parade party, James gets noticeably affectionate with his good friend Logan as his girlfriend Raquel looks on. And by the end of the party, Raquel is worried there might be more than just friendship going on between James and his friend.
1 of 6
2 of 6
3 of 6
4 of 6
5 of 6
6 of 6
1/6
Sound off in the comments below!