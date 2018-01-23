REALITY TV
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

vanderpump rules james kennedy sexuality pp View Gallery
What's The Truth?

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Questions James Kennedy’s Sexuality: 'There's Something Going On'

January 23, 2018 10:01AM

The DJ's girlfriend Raquel wonders if he & his BFF Logan are more than friends.

James Kennedy may have a girlfriend, but after last night’s episode of Vanderpump Rules, his castmates wonder if he may be into more than just girls. At SUR’s annual post-Gay Pride parade party, James gets noticeably affectionate with his good friend Logan as his girlfriend Raquel looks on. And by the end of the party, Raquel is worried there might be more than just friendship going on between James and his friend.

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Questions James Kennedy’s Sexuality: 'There's Something Going On'

Back to intro
1/6
During the party, James and Logan can’t seem to get close enough. The two drink together and hang on each other on the dance floor. It’s enough to make James’ castmate Jax Taylor take notice.
“Watching James and Logan interact for like two seconds, I don’t know what’s going on,” he says to the cameras. “I don’t know, it’s weird. I just don’t know who’s the top and who’s the bottom.”
After linking arms to sip their cocktails on the dance floor, the two return to a table where Raquel is sitting, but she quickly becomes a third wheel. “Do I think you’re in love with me? Absolutely,” James says to Logan, who replies, “Oh you’re in love with me also.”
“As a best friend, yeah,” James says back. “Oh, as more. Love you!” Logan continues. “Oh, as more?” James responds. “As a lot more,” Logan says.
In the mean time, Raquel looks on, clearly not happy with what she’s witnessing. “There’s something going on,” she says to James as he gives her a kiss, which she doesn’t return.
Do you think there’s something going on between James and Logan? Sound off in the comments below.

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in REALITY TV

Exclusive
'WAGS: Atlanta' Star Brandi Rhodes Shares How To Travel In Style
STYLE
Amara La Negra Reveals Her Thoughts On Young Hollywood, Her Afro, And Much More
NEWS
'WAGS' Star Brandi Rhodes Reveals The 6 Beauty Products Every Fabulous Woman Needs
STYLE
'Total Divas' Naomi Reveals What The Cast Is REALLY Like, What To Expect In 2018
REALITY TV Naomi Total Divas Interview PP 1
Lady Gaga Has Friends Worried About Her Health
NEWS
Chris Evans & Jenny Slate ‘Making Plans To Get Married’ Next Summer!
NEWS
A Perfect Fit! Meghan Markle Using Her New Royal Role To Build A Fashion Empire
STYLE meghan markle fashion empire royal role pp
Amara La Negra Tells All On Comparisons To Cardi B & Who She's Dating!
NEWS
Steve-O Gets Engaged For A Third Time - Find Out Where He Met His New Fiancée!
NEWS