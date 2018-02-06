So Rude!
Katie Maloney Is Fat-Shamed In Cringeworthy Moment On 'Vanderpump Rules'
‘You were much thinner than this,’ Lisa’s designer Kevin Lee remarked.
Katie Maloney-Schwartz broke down in tears on last night’s Vanderpump Rules when Lisa Vanderpump’s designer Kevin Lee dared to fat shame the Bravo star! While at a party celebrating Lisa’s new job as editor-in-chief of Beverly Hills Lifestyle magazine, Kevin remarked that Katie looked like she’d put on weight, causing Katie to break down — and reveal a near-death experience from her past.
