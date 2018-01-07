Wrong Move
Fans Want 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Stassi Schroeder FIRED Over ‘Nazi Chic’ Photo
Even ‘RHONJ’ star Siggy Flicker slammed the 29-year-old.
Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder is in hot water after she posted a pic of herself and captioned it, “Nazi chic.” Fans immediately slammed Stassi over the inappropriate caption, and she quickly took it down, but for some fans, that wasn’t good enough. Now, they’re demanding that Bravo TV fire the SURver for the post!
