'Thoroughbreds' special screening, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 28 Feb 2018

Gal Pals No More

Stassi Schroeder Says She's 'Taking A Break' From Estranged BFF Kristen Doute

October 13, 2019 11:29AM by

The 'Vanderpump Rules' stars are staying away from each other amid their feud.

Stassi Schroeder revealed she’s “taking a break” from Vanderpump Rules costar and bestie Kristen Doute amid their feud. The Next Level Basic author explained why on her podcast, “Straight Up With Stassi.”

